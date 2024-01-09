Search for missing North Okanagan senior continues, but VSAR told to stand down

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a missing Coldstream, B.C., man has now reached its sixth day, but as of Monday morning, crews from Vernon Search and Rescue have been stood down.

“Vernon Search and Rescue has been stood down at the moment, but obviously they’re ready to assist if necessary,” said Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP.

Robert Baines, 83, was last seen in the Ponderosa Way area of Coldstream on the morning of Jan. 2, where RCMP say he was visiting his daughter.

“Once he was reported missing, that’s when an extensive ground search was conducted,” said Const. Terleski.

“The residences and those properties (in the area) with the assistance of Vernon Search and Rescue were checked and have been checked, and also the area of Kalamalka Park has been checked.”

Search and rescue groups from around the Southern Interior spent the weekend teaming up with VSAR, scouring the Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park area, and the area where Baines was last seen. Dog teams were also deployed to assist, and while RCMP say some tips from the public have been received, none of them have led to the discovery of the missing senior.

“The RCMP are still actively looking for him,” said Const. Terleski.

“Giving the close proximity of his residence to the water, that’s something we are looking at — right now our underwater recovery team is searching different areas of the lake.”

Baines was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and with frigid temperatures forecasted for the region later this week, Const. Terleski is urging the public to come forward if they have any information regarding Baines’ whereabouts.

“We’re asking anyone with any information, any home video surveillance, or if anybody located anything on their property that may be related to him in the area to call us immediately, please,” said Const. Terleski.

Baines is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and 200 pounds, bald with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a tilly hat, green jacket, with blue jeans and white hiking shoes.

Global News reached out to Vernon Search and Rescue, but they declined to comment.