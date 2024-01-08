Menu

Canada

Powell River selling ‘brand new, never-used’ fire engine for $1M

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 5:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Powell River selling million dollar fire truck'
Powell River selling million dollar fire truck
A Pierce Maxi-Saber fire engine was ordered by the City of Powell River in 2022 and now they have found they don't need it.
Do you have an unresolved childhood dream of becoming a firefighter and a million dollars burning a hole in your pocket?

The City of Powell River is selling a “brand new, never-used” Pierce Maxi-Saber fire engine, with bidding starting at $1 million.

The city approved the truck’s purchase in 2018 and ordered it in 2022 as a part of its plan to replace equipment for the local fire department.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver unveils first electric fire truck in Canada'
Vancouver unveils first electric fire truck in Canada

Powell River took delivery of the truck in November, 2023, but decided to sell it after a recent review of city services aimed at bringing down costs.

“This has resulted in a thorough evaluation of the Fire Rescue equipment replacement plan along with other potential efficiencies.  Following the evaluation of the fire equipment replacement plan, the new pumper truck has been deemed a surplus asset,” a Dec. 7 report presented to Powell River council states.

“Fire Rescue staff have concluded that existing pumper trucks have sufficient capacity to meet operational needs for the next 6 years, ensuring the same level of service while complying with insurance underwriters’ requirements.”

According to the report, the city believes the sale will not only recover the truck’s full cost, but also realize a profit from the sale because inflation has increased the price of fire engines since Powell River made its order.

The city has listed the truck for sale online. Bidding is open until Feb. 7.

