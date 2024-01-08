Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Traffic stop on Manitoba highway leads to arrest, weapon seizure

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 4:03 pm
A man is in custody after Manitoba RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 1 on Jan. 7. A firearm and other items were seized. View image in full screen
A man is in custody after Manitoba RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 1 on Jan. 7. A firearm and other items were seized. Courtesy Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is in custody after police attempted a traffic stop on a Manitoba highway last week.

Officials said an officer with the RCMP Eastman Traffic Services spotted a suspicious car on Highway 1 on Jan. 7, at approximately 10:55 a.m., in the RM of Tache. The car, officials said, had no front licence plate and was travelling below the speed limit.

An attempt to stop the vehicle was made and it pulled over several minutes later on the side of the highway.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said alcohol and drug paraphernalia, consistent with methamphetamine use, was in plain sight in the car. The driver, a 39-year-old man from Winnipeg, was arrested. A handgun and ammunition were located in the suspect’s jacket.

Police said the suspect was on a weapons prohibition. The car is said to have been stolen out of Winnipeg, with a stolen Ontario licence plate.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect faces several charges including the possession of a prohibited weapon, breach of conditions, and a ticket for having open liquor in the vehicle.

Click to play video: '1 person killed in New Year’s Day house fire on Manitoba First Nation, RCMP say'
1 person killed in New Year’s Day house fire on Manitoba First Nation, RCMP say
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices