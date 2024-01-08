Traffic stop on Manitoba highway leads to arrest, weapon seizure

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in custody after police attempted a traffic stop on a Manitoba highway last week.

Officials said an officer with the RCMP Eastman Traffic Services spotted a suspicious car on Highway 1 on Jan. 7, at approximately 10:55 a.m., in the RM of Tache. The car, officials said, had no front licence plate and was travelling below the speed limit.

An attempt to stop the vehicle was made and it pulled over several minutes later on the side of the highway.

Police said alcohol and drug paraphernalia, consistent with methamphetamine use, was in plain sight in the car. The driver, a 39-year-old man from Winnipeg, was arrested. A handgun and ammunition were located in the suspect’s jacket.

Police said the suspect was on a weapons prohibition. The car is said to have been stolen out of Winnipeg, with a stolen Ontario licence plate.

The suspect faces several charges including the possession of a prohibited weapon, breach of conditions, and a ticket for having open liquor in the vehicle.