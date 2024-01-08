SIU seeks anyone with info about December crash involving cyclist and London police

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is looking to the public as investigators seek to determine what led to a crash involving a London Police Services cruiser and a cyclist last month.

The Special Investigations Unit is also providing some more information about what happened Dec. 7.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

According to the SIU, an officer driving southbound on William Street went to turn eastbound on York Street when they “became involved in a collision with a cyclist” at roughly 4:30 p.m. The cyclist, a 54-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

London police previously reported on Dec. 8 that the cyclist had been released from hospital.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and one forensic investigator to the case. Anyone with information, including video or photos evidence, is asked by the SIU to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.