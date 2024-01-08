Menu

Crime

Domestic dispute leads to large police response in Napanee: OPP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 3:26 pm
OPP say reports of an armed domestic dispute lead to a large police presence in Napanee Monday. View image in full screen
OPP say reports of an armed domestic dispute lead to a large police presence in Napanee Monday. Ryan Peddigrew/Global News
Ontario Provincial Police say an armed domestic dispute brought a large police presence to a Napanee, Ont., street Monday morning.

Lennox and Addington OPP were called to a building on Dundas Street West just before 9 a.m.

Police say their emergency response team and canine units were called in when officers learned the suspects may have been carrying knives.

While the suspects had fled the scene prior to police arrival, investigators say the pair were soon found in another unit in the building.

Police haven’t released any further information about the domestic dispute.

Two people were arrested, a police spokesperson told Global News in an email Monday afternoon.

The spokesperson said one of the accused was “assaultive towards police while in police custody.”

There’s been no word from police on what charges have been laid, but an online post from the OPP East Region said they had “located the male they were looking for. He is facing multiple charges.”

Police say they are continuing to investigate.

Global News will update this story as more information becomes available.

