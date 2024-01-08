Menu

Headline link
Canada

Man struck and killed at carwash entrance, Winnipeg police investigating

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 4:35 pm
Winnipeg police View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS / David Lipnowski
Winnipeg police say they are investigating after a man was hit by a vehicle at a carwash entrance.

At 2:40 a.m., police went to the 500 block of Notre Dame Ave for reports of a collision.

Police say the investigation has determined a 59-year-old man driving an Infiniti QX60 had gone into a carwash via the overhead garage door.

The driver then hit the man who is believed to have been lying down near the entrance.

Const. Jason Michalyshen says investigators are working to find out why the victim, a 48-year-old man, was inside the carwash in the first place.

The man was rushed to hospital but later died as a result of his injuries.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

