Man struck and killed at carwash entrance, Winnipeg police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they are investigating after a man was hit by a vehicle at a carwash entrance.

At 2:40 a.m., police went to the 500 block of Notre Dame Ave for reports of a collision.

Police say the investigation has determined a 59-year-old man driving an Infiniti QX60 had gone into a carwash via the overhead garage door.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The driver then hit the man who is believed to have been lying down near the entrance.

Const. Jason Michalyshen says investigators are working to find out why the victim, a 48-year-old man, was inside the carwash in the first place.

The man was rushed to hospital but later died as a result of his injuries.