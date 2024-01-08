Surrey RCMP search for 14-year-old who went missing on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Surrey, B.C., are searching for a 14-year-old boy who has not been seen or heard from since Sunday morning.

Daniyar (Dani) Adilijiang was last spotted at 3 a.m. on 17th Avenue near Cumberland Street.

He is described as five feet eight inches tall and 132 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Fourteen-year-old Daniyar Adilijiang was last seen in Surrey near 17th Avenue and Cumberland Street on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Handout/Surrey RCMP

“Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being,” Surrey RCMP wrote in a Sunday press release.

“It is out of character for this person to be out of touch this long.”

Anyone with information on Adilijiang’s whereabouts is asked to call the detachment at 604-599-0502 and quote the file number 24-2983.