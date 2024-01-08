Menu

Canada

Surrey RCMP search for 14-year-old who went missing on Sunday

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 2:05 pm
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
Mounties in Surrey, B.C., are searching for a 14-year-old boy who has not been seen or heard from since Sunday morning.

Daniyar (Dani) Adilijiang was last spotted at 3 a.m. on 17th Avenue near Cumberland Street.

He is described as five feet eight inches tall and 132 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Fourteen-year-old Daniyar Adilijiang was last seen in Surrey near 17th Avenue and Cumberland Street on Sun. Jan. 7, 2024.
Fourteen-year-old Daniyar Adilijiang was last seen in Surrey near 17th Avenue and Cumberland Street on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Handout/Surrey RCMP

“Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being,” Surrey RCMP wrote in a Sunday press release.

“It is out of character for this person to be out of touch this long.”

Anyone with information on Adilijiang’s whereabouts is asked to call the detachment at 604-599-0502 and quote the file number 24-2983.

