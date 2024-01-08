Wetaskiwin expected to make decision on Hope Mission shelter

Send this page to someone via email

Wetaskiwin city council is expected to make a final decision Monday regarding the development of a permanent Hope Mission emergency shelter.

The issue has been a contentious one in the central Alberta city and dozens of people again came out for Monday’s council meeting — both in opposition to and in support of the shelter project.

“Do I think we need a 27,000-square-foot building? No, I don’t. I don’t think we have a need,” said Debby Hunker, with the group Wake Up Wetaskiwin. “If we are talking about taking care of our own vulnerable here, we’re looking at a core of about 40 people. That’s what we need a shelter for.

“We are absolutely not against a shelter,” she said. “We do believe that we need to help our vulnerable but we don’t need to be a hub for central Alberta.”

Andrew Bellous, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, said that “this is a political issue, as well as a religious issue, as well as a social issue.”

“There are many aspects to what’s going on here and we need to look at the entire situation and make sure we’re making wise decisions. And I think, on balance, that moving forward makes sense,” Bellous said.

There are currently heated trailers being used as a temporary shelter for vulnerable people in the city.

Wetaskiwin Mayor Tyler Gandam said the city has been looking for a permanent solution for five years now.

Tim Pasma with the Hope Mission said there’s a big need for a permanent facility that will provide comprehensive services for 60 people, including medical, housing and other social work.

“We remain committed to this community,” Pasma said on Dec. 11, 2023. “We remain committed to having a shelter in this community, which we feel is really necessary. We see a lot of people in need in the community.

“We understand that there are concerns and we’re willing to work with the community on that.”

In April, council approved a land donation to Hope Mission and $3.2 million in funding from the province for a new permanent Hope Mission emergency shelter that would replace the current temporary one and offer other social services to help vulnerable people in Wetaskiwin.

In May, council approved the development permit for the facility based on a preliminary site plan.

On Dec. 11, council postponed a decision on the Hope Mission shelter after hearing that the four First Nations in Maskwacis were advocating for a recovery centre between Wetaskiwin and Maskwacis, which is just down the highway. After meeting with Hope Mission and the First Nation leaders and speaking with the province, councillors confirmed the recovery centre is only a potential site in very early discussions and there is no money from the province for it.

Hope Mission said it was hoping to break ground on the site in the spring and wants to open in 2024.

Wetaskiwin is located 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.

More to come…