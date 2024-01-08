Porta potties brought in for BC Ferries vessel after elevators break down

Anyone travelling on the Queen of Cowichan on Monday who has some mobility issues is being warned that the elevators are out of service.
BC Ferries says in a notice that on that vessel, that all elevators are down between the vehicle decks and the passenger decks, where washrooms, the Coastal Café and passenger seating are located.
These areas are limited to stairs only, according to the organization.
The Queen of Cowichan sails between Departure Bay (Nanaimo) and Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver).
BC Ferries says portable washrooms will be available to passengers on the main vehicle deck and travellers will have to remain on that deck if they cannot use the stairs.
Customers travelling in vehicles who need access to elevators will be given the option of travelling at a later time, BC Ferries says.
An elevator technician has been called out to fix the elevators.
