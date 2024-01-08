Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Deseronto Transit expanding service into Belleville, Napanee, Tyendinaga

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 2:23 pm
Deseronto Transit is expanding service to include Belleville, Napanee and Tyendinaga. View image in full screen
Deseronto Transit is expanding service to include Belleville, Napanee and Tyendinaga. Deseronto Transit/Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Deseronto Transit is expanding its service to include stops in Belleville, Napanee and Tyendinaga, Ont.

The new service starts Tuesday with a daily weekday route serving the Belleville to Napanee travel corridor.

“The Transit service will provide transportation via a 16-18 passenger bus equipped with accessible passenger seating daily from 5:00 am until 7:00 pm.,” an announcement on the Deseronto Transit website reads.

“The updated service will connect riders to trips into Belleville, as well as inter community between Deseronto, Napanee, Tyendinaga Township and the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory (TMT), with defined stops throughout.”

The new service starts Jan. 9. View image in full screen
The new service starts Jan. 9. Deseronto Transit/Handout

The new bus line will have 21 daily stops, including 10 in Napanee, two in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory and Tyendinaga Township, four in Deseronto and five in Belleville.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

One-way fares will range in cost from $6 for stops within the Greater Napanee area, to $8 for return service into Belleville or Napanee from Deseronto or TMT, to $15 for an all-access Napanee to Belleville.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Monthly passes are also available for $80 within the Greater Napanee area, $100 for the Deseronto and TMT service and $175 for an all-access pass.

Individual tickets and monthly passes are available at the Deseronto Town Hall, the Town of Greater Napanee Administrative Offices or the Strathcona Paper Centre at 16 McPherson Dr. in Napanee.

More information including a full list of stops is available at the Deseronto Transit website.

More on Lifestyle
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices