Deseronto Transit expanding service into Belleville, Napanee, Tyendinaga

Deseronto Transit is expanding its service to include stops in Belleville, Napanee and Tyendinaga, Ont.

The new service starts Tuesday with a daily weekday route serving the Belleville to Napanee travel corridor.

“The Transit service will provide transportation via a 16-18 passenger bus equipped with accessible passenger seating daily from 5:00 am until 7:00 pm.,” an announcement on the Deseronto Transit website reads.

“The updated service will connect riders to trips into Belleville, as well as inter community between Deseronto, Napanee, Tyendinaga Township and the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory (TMT), with defined stops throughout.”

View image in full screen The new service starts Jan. 9. Deseronto Transit/Handout

The new bus line will have 21 daily stops, including 10 in Napanee, two in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory and Tyendinaga Township, four in Deseronto and five in Belleville.

One-way fares will range in cost from $6 for stops within the Greater Napanee area, to $8 for return service into Belleville or Napanee from Deseronto or TMT, to $15 for an all-access Napanee to Belleville.

Monthly passes are also available for $80 within the Greater Napanee area, $100 for the Deseronto and TMT service and $175 for an all-access pass.

Individual tickets and monthly passes are available at the Deseronto Town Hall, the Town of Greater Napanee Administrative Offices or the Strathcona Paper Centre at 16 McPherson Dr. in Napanee.

More information including a full list of stops is available at the Deseronto Transit website.