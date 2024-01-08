Menu

Crime

Police identify man killed in fatal stabbing at Belleville strip club

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 12:02 pm
Belleville police have identified a 23-year-old man killed in a fatal stabbing at the Go Go Club early Saturday. View image in full screen
Belleville police have identified a 23-year-old man killed in a fatal stabbing at the Go Go Club early Saturday. File
Police have identified the man killed in a fatal stabbing at a Belleville strip club early Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the Go Go Club at 320 North Front St., just after midnight, after reports of multiple people being stabbed.

Police say 23-year-old Christian Williams of Belleville was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 30-year-old man, also from Belleville, was rushed to hospital in Kingston with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police have released no further information about their ongoing investigation and haven’t said if any arrests have been made.

Belleville police are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers or Det. Const. Rachel Sweet at 613-966-0882 ext. 4177 or rsweet@bellevilleps.ca.

The Go Go Club posted on its Facebook page that it will pause operation until further notice.

— with files from Darryn Davis

