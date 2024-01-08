Menu

Canada

Montreal woman, 74, identified as passenger killed in New York bus crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2024 10:35 am
Click to play video: 'Tour bus crash in New York state kills 1, injures 11'
Tour bus crash in New York state kills 1, injures 11
At least one person is dead and 11 people are injured after a tour bus crashed in Lake George, N.Y. on Friday afternoon. Officials said most of the passengers on board were Canadian citizens.
New York State Police have identified Jeanne Elzanie Jourdan Colin, a 74-year-old Montrealer, as the person who died in a tour bus crash in Lake George, N.Y., on Friday.

They say one person remains in critical condition at an Albany, N.Y., hospital.

Police have said that one person died and 11 others were injured after a Skyway Coach Line tour bus crashed on U.S. Highway 87 while travelling from Montreal to New York City.

Officials in New York say the majority of the 23 people on the bus were Canadian and at least two were Swiss.

Global Affairs Canada said Sunday it was providing consular assistance to the 74-year-old victim’s family.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that they will not release information about the other victims.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

