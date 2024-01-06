Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Most passengers on fatal New York bus crash were Canadian, officials say

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2024 12:43 pm
This still image from WTEN-TV video shows emergency response personnel at the site of a roll over bus accident on the Adirondack Northway, in the town of Lake George, N.Y., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. View image in full screen
This still image from WTEN-TV video shows emergency response personnel at the site of a roll over bus accident on the Adirondack Northway, in the town of Lake George, N.Y., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/WTEN-TV via AP
Officials in New York say most of the 23 people on board a bus that crashed on U.S. Highway 87 Friday, leaving at least one person dead, were Canadian citizens.

Warren County Director of Public Affairs Don Lehman also says at least two passengers on the bus travelling from Montreal to New York City were Swiss citizens.

New York State Police say one person is dead and 11 others were injured after the Skyway Coach Line tour bus crashed in Lake George, N.Y. at around 12:50 p.m. Friday.

The injured individuals, including one person police say suffered serious injuries, were brought to nearby hospitals.

FlixBus, a company owned by Germany-based Flix which also owns Greyhound, says a long-distance bus operating on its behalf was involved in the crash.

Lehman says eight passengers have continued their journey to New York City since Friday afternoon.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

