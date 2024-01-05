Menu

Canada

Tour bus travelling from Montreal crashes in New York: 1 dead, several injured

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 6:18 pm
The New York State Police is continuing to investigate the fatal bus crash on Interstate 87 southbound that occurred on January 5, 2024, in Lake George, NY. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke. View image in full screen
New York State Police are investigating a rollover crash involving a tour bus on Friday that left at least one person dead and several others injured.

In a news release, New York State Police said the crash happened just before 1 p.m. on on Interstate-87, in Lake George located in upstate New York.

A video aired by local news outlets showed a bus resting on its side on the shoulder of the roadway.

Police said the Skyway Coach Line tour bus was travelling from Montreal to New York City, with 23 people on board, including the bus driver.

Police confirmed one person died and 11 others were injured. They were taken to local area hospitals for treatment.

According to police, one patient suffered serious injuries, while the other 10 sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no information about the nationality of the passengers.

I-87 southbound was closed between exits 23 & 22 to allow for the investigation.

Police were asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or seen the bus prior to crash to contact them at  518-783-3211. They’re also asking members of the public to check if they have any recorded dashcam videos of the incident.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul expressed her concern on social media and thanked first responders who attended to the scene.

“I join New Yorkers in praying for all involved in this horrific incident and am grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders,” she wrote on X.

-With a file from The Canadian Press

