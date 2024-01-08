Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Head-on collision in Peterborough sends 3 to hospital

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 10:30 am
Click to play video: 'Head-on collision in Peterborough sends 3 to hospital'
Head-on collision in Peterborough sends 3 to hospital
Three people were taken to hospital following a head-on collision on Clonsilla Avenue in Peterborough on Saturday, Jan. 6. Germain Ma has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle, head-on collision in Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to the scene on Clonsilla Avenue near Sherbrooke Street where they found both vehicles with heavy front-end damage.

Two women in one vehicle were first helped by bystanders and then treated at the scene by Peterborough County-City Paramedics.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

They were taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment.

Emily Quarry on Facebook stated she was the driver and extended thanks to the bystanders who helped her and her sister.

“If you happen to read this please if you could message me as I would love to say thank you personally,” said Quarry. “We are both at home now. As far as I know the other driver was taken very good care of and I pray they are okay and with family.”

Story continues below advertisement

A man driving the other vehicle was also treated at the scene and taken to hospital.

Peterborough police are investigating the cause of the collision.

No word yet if any charges are pending.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices