Manitoba First Nations Police investigate armed home invasion at Sandy Bay

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service is investigating an armed home invasion at Sandy Bay First Nation.

Police say they received a 911 hang-up call Jan. 3 from a home on Center Road in the community, and when they got to the scene, they learned that multiple suspects armed with guns and bear spray had entered the residence, assaulted a man, lit a fire and taken off.

The victim, who had minor facial injuries, was treated at the scene and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Manitoba First Nations police continue to investigate and are looking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information can the Sandy Bay detachment at 204-873-7700 or the Manitoba First Nations Police Service tip line at 1-833-978-0048.