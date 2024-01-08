Teen taken to hospital after shooting in Toronto

Toronto Police say a 17-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after a shooting on Monday in Scarborough.
Emergency crews were called to Pharmacy and Sheppard avenues for reports of a shooting.
Police said the teen’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
There is no word on suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
