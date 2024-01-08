Female hockey ‘very healthy’ in New Brunswick: Tournament attracts 120 teams

Send this page to someone via email

An all-female hockey tournament attracted over 120 teams and 1,800 players to play it out at rinks in southeastern New Brunswick on Jan. 4 to Jan. 7.

Alain Dionne helped organize the Blizzard female hockey tournament.

“Female hockey is very healthy in the region and across Atlantic Canada,” he said.

Hayley Gervais is the 14-year-old captain of the U15 Metro West Force Avalanche team from Bedford, NS.

She was gearing up to play the Pownal Red Devils for the championship game.

“I’m nervous but excited,” she said.

The team’s assistant captain, Eleanor McHenry, said she lost her voice cheering for her team.

“I’m ready to play the finals game,” she said.

PWHL “inspiring”

The tournament lines up with a women’s hockey first — the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) had its first game on Jan. 1.

McHenry said the league was inspiring.

“I feel like I can take a lot from their games and learn from them,” she said. “I think it’s pretty cool to see what I can try to go into, like see if I can make it there or not,” Gervais said.

Josiane Langis also played hockey in the tournament.

“I like that they made girls’ hockey so people can know it better, cause it’s always just about boys hockey,” she said.

Langis’ teammate Emily Bellefleur, said her favourite PWHL team is Montreal because it has her favourite player — Olympic gold medalist Marie-Philip Poulin.

“She’s probably one of the hardest workers out there,” Bellefleur said.

Before Dionne was a tournament organizer, he was a coach for one of the teams. This year, his daughter played in the tournament. He said the players get better every year.

“I think it’s great having a professional hockey league for women. I’ve got a daughter that plays and it gives her people to look up to,” he said.

And, another success for Gervais and McHenry — their team won.

Gervais gave some advice for young girls going into the sport.

“Try your best and have fun,” she said.