Fire crews in West Kelowna, B.C., quick to prevent kitchen fire from spreading

A fire that broke out in the kitchen of a West Bank First Nation home Saturday night was quickly put out before it had a chance to spread.

At around 9:30 p.m., West Kelowna Fire Rescue received reports of smoke billowing from the garage of a home in the 3000 block of Ridge Estates Drive. Initial crews at the scene observed heavy smoke coming from the front entrance of the residence.

“(Fire crews) made an interior attack and found the fire in the kitchen, and they were able to contain it to that area of the house,” said West Kelowna Fire Rescue assistant fire chief, Trevor Bredin.

Bredin added that following the knock down of the blaze, crews and equipment remained on scene to ensure the fire did not extend to other areas of the structure.

“We contained most of the fire to the area of origin, but I mean there is some light smoke throughout the house,” Bredin said.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and an investigation is ongoing.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, but Bredin wants to remind the public about the importance of being aware when operating kitchen appliances.

“We want the public to be vigilant. If you are cooking in the kitchen and you have things on the stove, make sure you have everything shut down before you leave the residence,” he said.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded with four engines, one command unit and three safety officers. RCMP, BC Ambulance and utilities were also dispatched.