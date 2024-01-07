Toronto police seek tips in homicide investigation after 76-year-old man killed

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s Homicide and Missing Persons Unit is asking for anyone with knowledge about a murder victim and his movements in the days leading up to his death to come forward.

Police said on officers responded to a call at an apartment building in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area on Friday, Jan. 5.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

According to responding officers, a man was found dead in one of the building’s units.

Officials say his body displayed signs of trauma, and the results of the autopsy have led police to treat his death as a homicide.

The victim was 76-year-old Trevor Alphonse Campbell of Toronto.

Police are asking those who might be able to aid in the investigation to contact them directly at 416-808-7400 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.