Canada

Ancient human remains unearthed at Toronto construction site

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted January 7, 2024 12:34 pm
An anthropologist has confirmed the human remains uncovered at a Toronto construction site are from an ancient Indigenous burial ground. View image in full screen
An anthropologist has confirmed the human remains uncovered at a Toronto construction site are from an ancient Indigenous burial ground. Max Trotta / Global News
A crew installing a water service line uncovered human remains Jan. 5 at their worksite site on Withrow Avenue, according to City of Toronto officials.

Const. Laura Brabant with the Toronto police says an anthropologist was called to identify the remains. “The anthropologist attended the scene and has advised the remains are from an ancient Indigenous burial ground that is marked in that area,” she said.

The remains were uncovered in the city’s east end Friday, city officials say. View image in full screen
The remains were uncovered in the city’s east end Friday, city officials say. Max Trotta / Global News
In a statement, the City of Toronto said construction in the area will be halted while an investigation takes place.

“The anthropologist will provide instructions for the city once the investigation is complete,” the city said.

Police remain on scene to preserve the area and remains, pending further direction from the anthropologist.

