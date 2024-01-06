Manitoba premier aims for tough stance on crime 3 months into term

Manitoba’s new premier Wab Kinew says he wants to be tougher on crime after being in office for three months.

Kinew says many of the violent crimes the province has seen in recent weeks have shown a complete lack of empathy and compassion.

“We have to send a message as our government that the streets of Manitoba belong to us, the people of Manitoba, they don’t belong to the criminals,” he said.

“Our government is going to work with law enforcement, bring together leaders of law enforcement to ask what they need to be able to be that immediate response.”

Kinew says his government is already looking to see what can be done provincially in terms of bail to ensure the system is putting the safety of the public first.

“I think the first steps always have to be looking at law enforcement and the justice system and how can we support the people who work in those very important jobs to do their important work to keep us safe,” he said.

Kinew also says he is looking into recreational programs and mental health resources to help prevent crime.