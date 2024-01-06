Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba premier aims for tough stance on crime 3 months into term

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 6, 2024 3:34 pm
Manitoba's new premier Wab Kinew says he wants to be tougher on crime after being in office for three months. View image in full screen
Manitoba's new premier Wab Kinew says he wants to be tougher on crime after being in office for three months.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba’s new premier Wab Kinew says he wants to be tougher on crime after being in office for three months.

Kinew says many of the violent crimes the province has seen in recent weeks have shown a complete lack of empathy and compassion.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate fatal stabbing, 19-year-old suspect in custody'
Winnipeg police investigate fatal stabbing, 19-year-old suspect in custody

“We have to send a message as our government that the streets of Manitoba belong to us, the people of Manitoba, they don’t belong to the criminals,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our government is going to work with law enforcement, bring together leaders of law enforcement to ask what they need to be able to be that immediate response.”

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Kinew says his government is already looking to see what can be done provincially in terms of bail to ensure the system is putting the safety of the public first.

“I think the first steps always have to be looking at law enforcement and the justice system and how can we support the people who work in those very important jobs to do their important work to keep us safe,” he said.

Kinew also says he is looking into recreational programs and mental health resources to help prevent crime.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices