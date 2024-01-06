Regional powwow rings in new year at SaskTel Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A powwow to celebrate the new year was held at Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre on Saturday, highlighting Indigenous culture and tradition.

Over 750 dancers and 20 drum groups gathered in the centre to bring the event to life.

FSIN vice-chief Edward “Dutch” Lerat said it’s a celebration of culture.

“We ring in the new year by having a celebration of our culture. A celebration that brings together all of our family across Indian country.”

Lerat said the passing of traditions furthers knowledge and intelligence and will help Indigenous youth be successful in the future.

“As the original peoples of this land, we have always had our ceremonies. We have always had our celebrations. We have always had our recreation and dances and songs… It’s been handed down from generation to generation. This is just another phase of handing all of our knowledge down to our youth.”

Charles Ryder, general manager at the Dakota Dunes Casino and powwow sponsor said sharing Indigenous culture within the community is a beautiful thing.

“Celebrating our culture is important and sharing success if one of our guiding principles that we follow and we want to give back as much as we can,” Ryder said. “So, we are giving back to the community with this powwow.”

The celebration will continue Saturday until 7:00 p.m. and begin again at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Over $90,000 in prizes is invested in the dance contests and $60,000 in the drumming contests.