17-year-old charged after Tesla crashes into North York townhouse

Toronto police say they have charged a 17-year-old after a vehicle crashed into a townhouse in North York Thursday night.

Police said they responded to calls for a collision just before midnight on Jan. 4 on Parkway Forest Drive, near Highway 404 and Sheppard Avenue.

An SUV had reportedly crashed into the back of the home after veering off the road and crossing the sidewalk.

The Tesla made contact with the townhouse, breaking through into the living space, police said.

Fire officials evacuated the building containing five separate units after they discovered a gas line had been damaged.

First responders said five people were initially transported to hospital with serious injuries, including three occupants of the home and two passengers in the vehicle.

In an update Friday morning, Toronto Fire District Chief Peter Rappos said three people had been released from hospital.

Police say they have charged the 17-year-old driver under the Highway Traffic Act and the investigation into the circumstances of the collision is ongoing.

— with files from Gabby Rodriguez