Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

B.C. girl raises $500 for tokens to feed those in need in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

An 11-year-old girl who has been fundraising for the Downtown Eastside for years has recently collected $500 worth of sandwich tokens for those in need.

Keanna Lai said it’s important for her to give back to the community and provide support for many experiencing homelessness.

The tokens were purchased from Save On Meats on West Hastings Street, which also houses a registered charity called A Better Life Foundation. The tokens are redeemable for a meal at the diner.

Story continues below advertisement

2:14 11-year-old helping provide meals to Vancouver Downtown Eastside residents

Black bear bunkers down under B.C. home, goes viral on TikTok

A black bear that tried to bunker down for the winter under a Duncan, B.C. home has gone viral on social media.

Homeowner Crystal Weaver posted a video of the squatter, taken as she stood side-by-side with a conservation officer, on TikTok last week. It has since been viewed more than 4.4 million times.

“My TikTok account is just an account for my dog, so it was just a joke that like — listen to your dog because when it’s barking for weeks on end, there’s maybe a reason for it,” Weaver said.

“I went to bed that night thinking nothing of it and woke up with like, hundreds of thousands of views.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:17 Black bear sets up den under Duncan home

B.C.’s first baby of 2024 born in New Westminster

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

B.C.’s first baby of 2024 has arrived, and she is nothing if not prompt.

Born at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster and weighing six pounds 14 ounces, Taylor Stutsky arrived at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day.

Parents Julia Goryn and Travis Stutsky say they are thrilled to welcome their first child.

“You know, it’s surreal. We were just so happy to have her come out,” Stutsky said.

“We went to Prague to do (in vitro fertilization) to make her, and it’s been a long journey so we’re just happy to have a happy, healthy baby.”

Story continues below advertisement

0:47 Meet B.C.’s first baby born in 2024

Conservation group buys out hunting rights in B.C. rainforest to protect wildlife

A British Columbia conservation group says it has purchased exclusive hunting rights to a quarter of the Great Bear Rainforest on the province’s north and central coast to protect wildlife there.

The Raincoast Conservation Foundation says it took two years to raise $1.92 million to buy the 18,000-square-kilometre tenure off commercial hunting operators.

Raincoast’s guide outfitter co-ordinator Brian Falconer said the group has fulfilled all aspects of the purchase except the physical transfer of the hunting licenses, a process that is being completed.

Raincoast says in a statement the purchase makes the environmental group the largest hunting tenure holder in B.C., with six tenures covering more than 56,000 square kilometres.

Story continues below advertisement

1:24 First Nations hope hunting ban will protect rare Spirit bears

Sea lions attract crowds at Vancouver’s Coal Harbour

Locals and tourists who have been near the seawall in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour recently may have seen or heard some of the new marine neighbours.

A raft of California sea lions have made themselves at home over the past few weeks and they’re attracting a lot of social media attention.

However, while many may not recall ever seeing them in Coal Harbour before, the Vancouver Aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre said it’s not unusual to see the large creatures around Vancouver at this time of the year.

“These are opportunistic animals. They’re going to go where the food source is,” manager Lindsaye Akhurst said.

“So there’s potentially more of a food source in that area. Obviously, lots of boat traffic, lots of people traffic. We’re really lucky to be observing them in in downtown Vancouver.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:44 Sea lions making a splash in Coal Harbour

Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts.