Environment

Conservation group buys out hunting rights in B.C. rainforest to protect wildlife

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2024 5:03 pm
Click to play video: 'First Nations hope hunting ban will protect rare Spirit bears'
First Nations hope hunting ban will protect rare Spirit bears
Two First Nations along B.C.'s Central Coast hope a new hunting ban will help save the Spirit bears. B.C.'s new hunting and trapping regulations prohibit black bear hunting on Gitga'at and Kitasoo/Xai’xais land in the Great Bear Rainforest. The two First Nations say the move will help protect Spirit bears -- a rare form of black bear with a genetic mutation that turns its fur white – Jul 21, 2022
A British Columbia conservation group says it has purchased exclusive hunting rights to a quarter of the Great Bear Rainforest on the province’s north and central coast to protect wildlife there.

The Raincoast Conservation Foundation says it took two years to raise $1.92 million to buy the 18,000-square-kilometre tenure off commercial hunting operators.

Raincoast’s guide outfitter co-ordinator Brian Falconer says the group has fulfilled all aspects of the purchase except the physical transfer of the hunting licenses, a process that is being completed.

Click to play video: 'Environmentalists say government hasn’t followed through on protecting Great Bear Rainforest'
Environmentalists say government hasn’t followed through on protecting Great Bear Rainforest
Raincoast says in a statement the purchase makes the environmental group the largest hunting tenure holder in B.C., with six tenures covering more than 56,000 square kilometres.

Falconer says the acquisitions allow Raincoast to protect wildlife while “lighting a path” to the development of an ecotourism economy “not dependent on killing and extracting things.”

The group has been buying hunting rights in the province since 2005, after a 2001 moratorium on grizzly bear hunting was overturned.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

