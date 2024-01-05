B.C. doctors urge parent vigilance with respiratory season still in full swing

Doctors in British Columbia are encouraging parents to monitor their sick children’s symptoms closely, with respiratory season still in full swing and a number of nasty viruses circulating.

On Thursday, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported that a third child’s death had been associated with influenza, meaning the virus was a contributing factor in the death, but not necessarily its primary cause.

“I think it’s really important to note that these infections are really common, and for most kids, they are going to get better without any type of medical intervention,” said Dr. Aamir Bharmal, medical director for the BC CDC.

“But there are definitely things for parents to watch out for, especially if your child has pre-existing issues or are three months of age.”

Relevant pre-existing medical conditions include heart or lung disorders, kidney and liver disease, cancer, conditions that cause difficulty breathing and swallowing, and more.

Bharmal said fever is one red flag that may warrant emergency care.

“But in general, what I would say is, if a child is having more work of breathing, they seem to have difficulty breathing, they’re more drowsy, they’re not keeping fluids down or a fever is persisting — those would all be reasons to be seeking emergency care.”

On Dec. 29, the B.C. CDC had counted two child deaths in the preceding two weeks and early findings indicated secondary bacterial infections had contributed to their severe illness, which can be a complication of the flu.

Thursday’s report said cases of influenza are rising in B.C., along with RSV, while hospitalizations and deaths linked to COVID-19 have decreased since early November.

The province is also experiencing higher levels of RSV spread, as well as an invasive group of A streptococcal infections.

Dr. Monika Naus of the University of British Columbia’s School of Population and Public Health said the latter has been reported in other countries around the world.

“The streptococcal A organism enters the body, so it doesn’t stay in the throat — which is a common infection — or on the skin, but enters the bloodstream and can cause infections in places like joints and the cerebral spinal fluid, which is around the brain,” Naus explained.

“Those infections can be very severe and people of all ages, including children, can get very sick very quickly. They can deteriorate in a matter of hours rather than days.”

Parents of children who have recently been ill are encouraged to monitor for one or more signs of severe infection, such as fever for more than five days, fever with a fine red rash, pale skin or whitish blue lips, difficulty sleeping, and more.

The BC CDC continues to advice parents to get their children vaccinated, keep them home when sick, and encourage regular and thorough handwashing.

Health Minister Adrian Dix also pressed for vaccination in a Friday interview.

“I really encourage people, if they have the opportunity this weekend for example, to get vaccinated before (children) go back to school, which for most children is next Monday,” he said. “We have to be cautious in these times.”

Anyone with questions about their child’s health can contact a health-care provider or call HealthLinkBC at 811 for free guidance around the clock.

— with files from The Canadian Press