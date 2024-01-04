Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. reports third child’s death linked to influenza

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2024 8:02 pm
A third child has died in British Columbia due to complications linked to influenza, cases of which continue to rise in the province. View image in full screen
A third child has died in British Columbia due to complications linked to influenza, cases of which continue to rise in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A third child has died in British Columbia due to complications linked to influenza, cases of which continue to rise in the province.

The latest update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says it received three reports of influenza-related deaths in children aged under 10 during the final week of 2023.

It says that means influenza was a contributing factor but not necessarily the primary cause of death in the children.

Click to play video: 'Two children in B.C. dead due to flu related illness'
Two children in B.C. dead due to flu related illness

The centre previously said on Dec. 29 that two children had died in the preceding two weeks and early findings indicated secondary bacterial infections had contributed to their severe illness, which can be a complication of the flu.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Thursday’s report says cases of influenza are rising in B.C., along with RSV, while hospitalizations and deaths linked to COVID-19 have decreased since early November.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

The centre says there are currently 219 people in hospital with COVID-19 throughout the province, with 26 in critical care.

It says in its first weekly summary since Dec. 21 that admissions to critical care have remained stable since early November.

It adds that COVID-19 was not found to be the underlying cause of death in 59 per cent of people who died within 30 days of a positive test over the last six months.

 

More on Health
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices