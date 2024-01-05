Menu

Traffic

2 fatal crashes in central and northern Alberta amid poor road conditions: RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 5:52 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
RCMP issued warnings about poor road conditions in Alberta on Friday as they investigate what led up to two fatal crashes on highways in the province.

Shortly before 8 a.m., police said officers from the RCMP detachment in Rocky Mountain House were called to a “serious, multi-vehicle collision” on Highway 11 near Range Road 45. They said officers were redirecting traffic in both directions and that they expected traffic to be impacted for several hours.

On Friday afternoon, an RCMP spokesperson said one person died as a result of the crash. While police did not confirm what caused the crash, they noted officers reported “poor road conditions in the area.”

Just before 2 p.m., Bonnyville RCMP said officers were called to serious crash on Township Road 610 near Moose Lake.

“Weather and road conditions are believed to be a factor in this collision,” police said in a news release. An RCMP spokesperson later confirmed at least one person had died in the Township Road 610 crash and that it was a single-vehicle rollover.

The RCMP in other areas of the province also reported poor road conditions after snow fell in parts of Alberta on Friday. Blackfalds RCMP issued a news release just before 9 a.m. warning of poor driving conditions on the QEII in the Lacombe County area.

“RCMP are tending to numerous collisions this morning,” police said at the time. “RCMP advise motorists to stay off the Highway until conditions improve.”

Alberta Motor Association expert urges winter road preparedness ahead of holiday travel
