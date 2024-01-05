Deceased identified in suspected Calgary home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have identified the man whose death marks the city’s first homicide of 2024.

Officers responded to a Brentwood home in the zero to 100 block of Braden Crescent Northwest at around 9 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a suspected home invasion.

Police told Global News that officers found one dead man and two injured inside the home.

An autopsy on Friday revealed the identity of the man as John Wayne Davis, 53, and ruled his death a homicide.

Police said the two other injured people remain in hospital in stable and serious condition.

On Thursday, Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson said the incident had “all the hallmarks of being targeted. What we’re trying to determine is who was the target.”

Neighbours told Global News an older couple live in the home and their son had moved in with them a short time ago.

Gregson confirmed that police had been called to the home in the past, but said he believes officers had only been there once in the last 12 months and on another occasion prior to that.

Anyone with information or CCTV from the area in the hours leading up to the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.