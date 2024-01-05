Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Deceased identified in suspected Calgary home invasion

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 6:19 pm
A CPS unit and crime scene tape outside of a home on Braden Crescent Northwest after officers found one man dead and two people injured during an investigation into a home invasion. View image in full screen
A Calgary Police Service unit and crime scene tape are seen outside of a home on Braden Crescent Northwest following reports of a home invasion. Officers found one man dead and two people injured at the scene of the suspected home invasion. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police have identified the man whose death marks the city’s first homicide of 2024.

Officers responded to a Brentwood home in the zero to 100 block of Braden Crescent Northwest at around 9 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a suspected home invasion.

Police told Global News that officers found one dead man and two injured inside the home.

An autopsy on Friday revealed the identity of the man as John Wayne Davis, 53, and ruled his death a homicide.

Police said the two other injured people remain in hospital in stable and serious condition.

Click to play video: 'Home invasions turn deadly in Calgary'
Home invasions turn deadly in Calgary

On Thursday, Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson said the incident had “all the hallmarks of being targeted. What we’re trying to determine is who was the target.”

Story continues below advertisement

Neighbours told Global News an older couple live in the home and their son had moved in with them a short time ago.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Gregson confirmed that police had been called to the home in the past, but said he believes officers had only been there once in the last 12 months and on another occasion prior to that.

Anyone with information or CCTV from the area in the hours leading up to the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices