Crime

Saskatoon overpass hit and runs could cost city hundreds of thousands of dollars

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 3:21 pm
The city of Saskatoon is looking for anyone with information regarding two hit and runs last week that caused damages to overpasses in the city. View image in full screen
The city of Saskatoon is looking for anyone with information regarding two hit and runs last week that caused damages to overpasses in the city. City of Saskatoon
The city of Saskatoon is looking for information regarding two collisions that caused damage to separate overpasses on Dec. 20, 2023.

The city said the first collision happened around 6:15 p.m., noting that a southbound truck on Idylwyld Drive was hauling an excavator and that excavator damaged girders underneath the 51st Street overpass.

Another incident happened less than an hour later when the cloverleaf overpass for Circle Drive was damaged by a northbound vehicle exceeding height restrictions.

Concrete broke off the underpass and damaged an adjacent vehicle, but the driver responsible didn’t stay at the scene.

Repairs are expected in the hundreds of thousands of dollars range, and if the responsible driver or drivers aren’t found the city will have to take the full cost from a reserve fund.

Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300.

