Sold-out Stanley Park Train has empty seats

The Stanley Park Train has been a big hit since it was brought back this season and tickets for the attraction sold out in minutes, with more than 23,000 tickets being purchased.
However, some customers have noticed that some of the rides have empty seats.
The City of Vancouver did not respond to the issue when Global News reached out to them on Thursday evening.
Tickets for the train are no longer sold on-site.
“To see it pulling out of the station with empty seats on it is a big disappointment for everyone,” Park Board commissioner Tom Digby told Global News.
He said they were handcuffed by an overzealous mayor.
“You know the mayor, he is a rookie mayor… way ahead of what’s realistic,” Digby added.
The Bright Nights Train wraps up for the season on Saturday, Jan. 6.
