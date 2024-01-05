Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Evo Car Share expands operations into Burnaby, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 12:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Car-sharing gets green light by Burnaby city council'
Car-sharing gets green light by Burnaby city council
Burnaby councillors have given the green light to bylaw changes allowing car share groups like EVO and MODO to operate in the city – Nov 8, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Community members in Burnaby, B.C., will now have more access to transportation as Evo Car Share has expanded its operating zone.

Starting Friday, Evo Car Share‘s “home zone” will include the Burnaby Heights, Willingdon Heights, and Metrotown areas.

“We are thrilled to announce this expansion into Burnaby that will provide another option for people to get where they need to go,” Amitis Khorsandi, director of Evo Car Share, said in a release.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

To celebrate the expansion, Evo is offering free memberships and driving minutes to all Burnaby residents, and existing members can also get a $25 credit by referring friends and family.

Trending Now

There are now designed parking spots at BCIT, Metrotown and Brentwood for Evo cars.

The Evo fleet currently has 2,300 cars in Metro Vancouver, including 160 cars added over the past several months, and more Evos are planned for the spring to keep up with demand.

Story continues below advertisement

As with all Evo Car Share memberships, gas, insurance, and vehicle maintenance are included.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices