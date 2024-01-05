Evo Car Share expands operations into Burnaby, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Community members in Burnaby, B.C., will now have more access to transportation as Evo Car Share has expanded its operating zone.

Starting Friday, Evo Car Share‘s “home zone” will include the Burnaby Heights, Willingdon Heights, and Metrotown areas.

“We are thrilled to announce this expansion into Burnaby that will provide another option for people to get where they need to go,” Amitis Khorsandi, director of Evo Car Share, said in a release.

To celebrate the expansion, Evo is offering free memberships and driving minutes to all Burnaby residents, and existing members can also get a $25 credit by referring friends and family.

There are now designed parking spots at BCIT, Metrotown and Brentwood for Evo cars.

The Evo fleet currently has 2,300 cars in Metro Vancouver, including 160 cars added over the past several months, and more Evos are planned for the spring to keep up with demand.

As with all Evo Car Share memberships, gas, insurance, and vehicle maintenance are included.