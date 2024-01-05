4 people killed in 2 house fires north of Montreal, investigations launched

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are dead after two separate house fires Friday morning in communities north of Montreal, authorities say.

The Régie intermunicipale de police Thérèse-de Blainville police department says two people were killed in a blaze in Boisbriand, about 30 kilometres north of Montreal.

Firefighters and police officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. to the scene on Beth-Halevy Street after a caller alerted them to smoke from a house. When they arrived, they were told residents could be inside the home.

A 91-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were found inside. They were taken to hospital but they died from their injuries, according to police.

Police Insp. Karine Desaulniers said that the fire was quickly brought under control and “could be an of accidental origin.”

“This is what our investigators and fire scene technicians will try to determine in the coming hours,” she said in statement.

Meanwhile, Quebec provincial police are investigating a separate fatal house fire in Rawdon, about 60 kilometres north of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police spokesperson Éloïse Cossette says emergency services responded to a call from someone reporting a fire in their home at around 1:30 a.m.

Police and firefighters arrived to find the blaze had spread throughout the residence, according to Cossette.

Firefighters later discovered two bodies. Police say two people lived in the home, but they have not yet formally identified the victims.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

— with files from The Canadian Press