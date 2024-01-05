OPP’s $50K reward for tip led to solving Lucas Shortreed case

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say they issued a $50,000 reward for a tip that led to them solving the 14-year-old Lucas Shortreed case.

‘Being able to payout the $50,000 reward shows that people with information can truly benefit by coming forward,’ Superintendent Jennifer Spurrell stated in a release.

On Oct. 10, 2008, Shortreed was walking along Wellington Road 17 after being at a party at a friend’s house in Fergus when he 18-year-old was hit by a car and killed.

The vehicle fled the scene and investigators with Wellington County OPP sought the driver of a 1995-1997 white Dodge Neon sedan.

The OPP said that they followed up on hundreds of tips and searched hundreds of similar vehicles over the course of the 14-year investigation, but a tip on June 22 finally panned out.

“I’ve had tips that seemed more concrete throughout the years that never panned out, so I was skeptical, but guardedly optimistic,” Det. Const. Dave Telfer stated.

In September 2022, OPP officers searched a white semi-trailer next to the home of David and Anastasia Halliburton. Inside the trailer, the OPP said found the suspect vehicle, hidden by a plywood partition held up by a steel brace.

“It wasn’t until I received the photo of the car from our Ident officers that I felt a sense of relief,” says Telfer. “We were all pretty happy we finally found the car.”

The Haliburtons were arrested, with David eventually confessing to driving the car that killed Shortreed about five kilometres from the Haliburton’s home, according to the OPP.

View image in full screen Last September, police announced the ongoing investigation had led them to a home on Sideroad 21 in Mapleton Township where they recovered the suspect vehicle while also making a pair of arrests. Wellington County Police Services Board agenda

The couple purchased an identical white Neon before replacing VIN numbers and swapping the licence plates. The suspect vehicle was also doused with bleach, according to a release from the OPP.

The OPP questioned the couple twice before clearing them, with David Halliburton going so far as to allow the OPP to use the replacement car in a media campaign in 2013 to generate leads.

Last September, David Halliburton plead guilty to failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm or death and obstruction of justice, and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

His wife plead guilty to obstruction of justice and careless storage of a firearm and was sentenced to six-months house arrest, 12-months probation and 200 hours of community service.

An OPP spokesperson said the tipster stepped forward in July 2022, telling police that the car was on the Halliburton’s property.

“We can’t get into specific details or speculate on why this person didn’t come forward sooner,” Bill Dickson said in an email. “We’re just happy that someone did come forward and that we have been able to bring resolution to Lucas’ family and the community.”