Entertainment

David Soul, one half of ‘Starsky and Hutch,’ dies at 80

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 5, 2024 10:58 am
David Soul arrives for the UK premiere of Starsky & Hutch at the Odeon Cinema in Leicester Square, central London. View image in full screen
FILE - David Soul arrives for the UK premiere of Starsky & Hutch at the Odeon Cinema in Leicester Square, central London. Yui Mok / PA Images via Getty Images
Actor David Soul, who earned fame as the blond half of crime-fighting duo Starsky & Hutch in the popular 1970s television series, has died at the age of 80.

His wife, Helen Snell, said Friday that “David Soul – beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother – died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family.”

“He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend,” she said in a statement. “His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

Soul portrayed detective Ken “Hutch” Hutchinson alongside Paul Michael Glaser as detective David Starsky in Starsky & Hutch. It ran on ABC between 1975 and 1979, and grew so popular it spawned a host of children’s toys.

Actors Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul talk by a beverage vending machine in a still from the television series, 'Starsky & Hutch,' 1977. View image in full screen
Actors Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul talk by a beverage vending machine in a still from the television series, ‘Starsky & Hutch,’ 1977. Frank Edwards / Fotos International / Getty Images

At the height of his fame, Soul also hit the music charts with the single Don’t Give Up on Us.

Soul had lived in Britain for many years, performing in several stage roles. In 2001, he won a libel case against a journalist who called The Dead Monkey, a play that Soul was in, the worst production he had ever seen – without having seen it.

Soul also played the titular talk-show host in Jerry Springer – The Opera in London’s West End.

Paul Michael Glazer, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson and David Soul are pictured at the 'Starsky & Hutch' photocall at the Dorchester Hotel, London. View image in full screen
Paul Michael Glazer, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson and David Soul are pictured at the ‘Starsky & Hutch’ photocall at the Dorchester Hotel, London. Dave Benett / Getty Images

Soul and Glaser had cameos in the 2004 big-screen remake of Starsky & Hutch, starring Ben Stiller as Starsky and Owen Wilson as Hutch.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

