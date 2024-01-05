Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP arrest man after officers assaulted in Dauphin

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 11:55 am
RCMP Dauphin detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Dauphin detachment. RCMP
A man was arrested in Dauphin, Man., after officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a residence.

RCMP officers responded to a disturbance at a residence on Whitmore Avenue on Wednesday at approximately 8:30 p.m. There, they located an intoxicated man in the hallway who told police that he was involved in a fight with another man, according to police.

They located an injured man at an apartment down the hall. The 52-year-old was suffering from serious injuries, according to officials, and was taken to the hospital but later declined to speak to officials.

The first man was detained after questioning. Officials said he became combative with officers and was arrested, after which he was taken to the detachment.

Police say the suspect assaulted officers and spat on them as he was put into a cell. He was released on an undertaking and is expected to appear in court on March 5.

A 30-year-old man faces charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

An investigation is ongoing.

1 person killed in New Year’s Day house fire on Manitoba First Nation, RCMP say
