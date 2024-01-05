Fatal crash in Sturgeon County claims life of Beaumont man

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 28 in Sturgeon County, Alta., around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a pickup truck collided with a semi. The 37-year-old driver of the pickup died at the scene and has been identified as a resident of Beaumont.

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any other information about the crash but say they continue to investigate.