Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fatal crash in Sturgeon County claims life of Beaumont man

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 10:52 am
RCMP are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 28 in Sturgeon County around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night. View image in full screen
Police said a pickup truck collided with a semi. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 28 in Sturgeon County, Alta., around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a pickup truck collided with a semi. The 37-year-old driver of the pickup died at the scene and has been identified as a resident of Beaumont.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any other information about the crash but say they continue to investigate.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices