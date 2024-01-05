Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man faces murder charge in Furby Street homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 10:49 am
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
A suspect is in custody facing a second-degree murder charge after an assault victim died in hospital, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Furby Street around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, where they found Daniel Jawbone, 62, lying on the ground outside with serious injuries.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Two hours later, police arrested and charged 59-year-old Derin Hanninen at an apartment on the same block of Furby.

Police said an altercation had taken place in the accused’s suite that morning, which led to an assault on the victim.

Winnipeg police see spike in homicides as year closes
