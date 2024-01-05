Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

‘Blankets for People’ campaign returns to help Peterborough area homeless

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 12:42 pm
The second "Blankets for People" campaign for the Peterborough area returns Jan. 8-March 15, 2024. Seen here in the 2023 launch was Peterborough County-City Paramedics' Craig Jones and Peterborough County Warden Bonnie Clark. View image in full screen
The second "Blankets for People" campaign for the Peterborough area returns Jan. 8-March 15, 2024. Seen here in the 2023 launch was Peterborough County-City Paramedics' Craig Jones and Peterborough County Warden Bonnie Clark. Peterborough County-City Paramedics
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The second annual “Blankets for People” campaign launches next week to help people experiencing homelessness throughout the Peterborough, Ont. area.

The Jan. 8-March 15 blanket drive, organized by Peterborough County-City Paramedics, invites the public to donate new or gently-used blankets and sleeping bags.

Drop-offs can be made at Windsor’s Drycleaning Centre at 655 Parkhill Road West in Peterborough. The business has offered to professionally clean donated items for free and deliver them to the Trinity Community Centre (TCC) at 360 Reid Street in Peterborough.

The campaign is a partnership of the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, One City Peterborough (which runs the TCC) and Windsor’s Drycleaning Centre.

Individuals in need of a blanket or sleeping bag can visit the Trinity Community Centre.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

“After the tremendous success of our inaugural year, bringing warmth to numerous individuals, we are delighted to announce the launch of the 2024 Blankets for People campaign,” said Craig Jones, the paramedics’ deputy chief, community programs and emergency management.

Story continues below advertisement

“Peterborough County-City Paramedics urge everyone capable of making a difference this winter to participate in Blankets for People — an opportunity to share the gift of warmth with those in need within our community. In a time where many lack access to fundamental living necessities, let us unite to create a warmer community for all.”

Residents throughout Peterborough County can also drop off items during “pop-up” sessions scheduled during public skates at arenas where residents can “fill the ambulance” with donations of blankets.

The drop-off sessions include:

  • Sunday, Jan 14: Cavan Monaghan Community Centre in Millbrook from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 28: Ennismore Community Centre in Selwyn Township from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb 4: Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Community Centre from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 10: North Kawartha Community Centre in Apsley from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 11: Douro-Dummer Community Centre in Douro from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 18: Otonabee Memorial Community Centre in Keene from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 24: Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre in Norwood from 11 a.m. to noon.

A date and location have yet to be determined for the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough program working twofold to help those experiencing homelessness'
Peterborough program working twofold to help those experiencing homelessness
Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices