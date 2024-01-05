‘Blankets for People’ campaign returns to help Peterborough area homeless

Send this page to someone via email

The second annual “Blankets for People” campaign launches next week to help people experiencing homelessness throughout the Peterborough, Ont. area.

The Jan. 8-March 15 blanket drive, organized by Peterborough County-City Paramedics, invites the public to donate new or gently-used blankets and sleeping bags.

Drop-offs can be made at Windsor’s Drycleaning Centre at 655 Parkhill Road West in Peterborough. The business has offered to professionally clean donated items for free and deliver them to the Trinity Community Centre (TCC) at 360 Reid Street in Peterborough.

The campaign is a partnership of the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, One City Peterborough (which runs the TCC) and Windsor’s Drycleaning Centre.

Individuals in need of a blanket or sleeping bag can visit the Trinity Community Centre.

“After the tremendous success of our inaugural year, bringing warmth to numerous individuals, we are delighted to announce the launch of the 2024 Blankets for People campaign,” said Craig Jones, the paramedics’ deputy chief, community programs and emergency management.

“Peterborough County-City Paramedics urge everyone capable of making a difference this winter to participate in Blankets for People — an opportunity to share the gift of warmth with those in need within our community. In a time where many lack access to fundamental living necessities, let us unite to create a warmer community for all.”

Residents throughout Peterborough County can also drop off items during “pop-up” sessions scheduled during public skates at arenas where residents can “fill the ambulance” with donations of blankets.

The drop-off sessions include:

Sunday, Jan 14: Cavan Monaghan Community Centre in Millbrook from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 28: Ennismore Community Centre in Selwyn Township from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb 4: Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Community Centre from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10: North Kawartha Community Centre in Apsley from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 11: Douro-Dummer Community Centre in Douro from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 18: Otonabee Memorial Community Centre in Keene from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24: Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre in Norwood from 11 a.m. to noon.

A date and location have yet to be determined for the Municipality of Trent Lakes.