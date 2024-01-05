Ontario teacher charged for allegedly failing to help student in medical distress

Send this page to someone via email

A teacher with the Thames Valley District School Board is facing charges after St. Thomas Police say the person failed to help a student who had a “medical episode” in their classroom.

Police said in a release Friday that the incident happened at a St. Thomas School, just south of London, Ont., in November 2023.

The incident involved an occasional teacher with the school board, a release says.

“There is a duty for those in a position of trust or authority to provide supervision when one person is under the other’s charge and is unable to provide necessaries of life for themselves,” police said in a statement.

Following an investigation, St. Thomas Police allege a student experiencing a medical episode in their classroom and was not provided with the necessaries required to ensure their wellbeing.

The student was taken to hospital, where police say they were admitted and treated for a serious medical condition.

The student has since been released from the hospital.

As a result of the investigation, the 26-year-old teacher has been charged and released with a future court date.

“Thames Valley is aware that charges have been laid involving an Occasional Teacher employed at the board. The employee will not be assigned to a school,” a statement from a school board spokesperson said.

