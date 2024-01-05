Overnight shooting in Cambridge under investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

An overnight shooting is being investigated in Cambridge, according to Waterloo regional police.

Officers were dispatched to a home near Sekura Street and Munch Avenue after receiving reports that there were shots fired into it shortly before 4 a.m., police say.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the shooting.

Police also say that there are no safety concerns to the public as a spokesperson told Global News that they believe this was a targeted shooting.

This is the first shooting in Waterloo Region in 2024.

Police are warning area residents of a large police presence in the area on Friday morning. Sekura Street will also remain closed between Munch Avenue and Hilldale Drive as officers conduct their investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.