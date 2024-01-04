Menu

Crime

1 injured in ‘isolated’ shooting, Manitoba First Nation Police Service investigating

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 6:46 pm
Manitoba First Nations Police Service. View image in full screen
Manitoba First Nations Police Service. Facebook
The Manitoba First Nation Police Service (MFNPS) is investigating after one person was found injured in what officials are calling an isolated shooting.

Police with MFNPS responded to the incident on Jan. 3. They attended the scene at a residence on Ridge Road North in Sandy Bay First Nation, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.

Officials said that multiple suspects entered the home and assaulted the victim. Shots were fired, said police, resulting in the victim’s injuries.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

An EMS was requested, and STARS Manitoba airlifted the victim to the hospital. The man is in a stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MFNPS Sandy Bay Detachment at 204-843-7700, the MFNPS TIPS line anonymously at 1-833-978-0048, or email TIPS@mfnp.ca.

