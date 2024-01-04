1 injured in ‘isolated’ shooting, Manitoba First Nation Police Service investigating

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba First Nation Police Service (MFNPS) is investigating after one person was found injured in what officials are calling an isolated shooting.

Police with MFNPS responded to the incident on Jan. 3. They attended the scene at a residence on Ridge Road North in Sandy Bay First Nation, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.

Officials said that multiple suspects entered the home and assaulted the victim. Shots were fired, said police, resulting in the victim’s injuries.

An EMS was requested, and STARS Manitoba airlifted the victim to the hospital. The man is in a stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MFNPS Sandy Bay Detachment at 204-843-7700, the MFNPS TIPS line anonymously at 1-833-978-0048, or email TIPS@mfnp.ca.

