City of Regina announces new tourism manager following takeover from REAL

The City of Regina announced its new tourism manager after taking over the portfolio from the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL).

Jennifer Johnson will be leading as the new Deputy City Manager of Communications, Service Regina & Tourism.

“I think Saskatchewan and Regina specifically has a lot to offer,” said Johnson. “So, I’m very excited about the role.”

Jackson comes from a tourism background where she worked for provincial parks and has a passion for tourism.

“My role previously (was) overseeing … all of the operations for 36 provincial parks in the province. So, I’m used to being busy,” she said. “Going forward, I’m just excited to tell the story of what this city has to offer. We host so many events in Regina. We have a lot of great destinations. And I think that there’s a real opportunity to just tell more people about it.”

Johnson said her short-term goal is to reestablish what they were doing with tourism and to look at what the opportunities are to do even better.

“I really want to reinvigorate Tourism Regina, I want to work closely with the stakeholders,” said Johnson. “There (are) a lot of good properties and tourism destinations in the city. I just want to re-engage everyone and get everyone excited about Tourism Regina again and start working together as a team.”

Last March, REAL launched a promotional campaign to rebrand Tourism Regina called Experience Regina that used allegedly sexist slogans such as “Show us your Regina” and “The city that rhymes with fun.”

— with files from Victoria Idowu