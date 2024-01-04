Advocates call Nova Scotia’s 20-cent bump to minimum wage a ‘slap in the face’

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s minimum wage is going up by 20 cents this spring, but workers say that’s simply not enough to combat the rising cost of living.

As of April 1, minimum wage will be $15.20 per hour.

“It’s a bit of a slap in the face towards working people,” said Syd Blum, an organizer with Halifax Workers’ Action Centre.

For workers at Pete’s Frootique, who have been on strike for nearly seven weeks now, it’s especially worrisome.

“On behalf of all minimum wage workers, 20 cents over minimum wage is not enough for people to put food on their tables, pay their bills, and also health care,” said Serena Gagne, one of the striking workers.

View image in full screen Serena Gagne and co-workers at Pete’s Frootique in Halifax have been on strike for nearly seven weeks.

Workers on the picket line have been calling on the Sobeys-owned grocer to deliver better pay and benefits. On Thursday, they formed a picket line blocking shoppers from the store.

Tense moments unfolded, and police arrived on scene.

“It’s important that we show our presence here to show Sobeys that we are a strong force,” said Gagne.

“We want to make sure that all other employees of Sobeys knows this is also an option for them. They deserve more than minimum wage.”

View image in full screen Halifax Regional Police officers were called to a picket line outside Pete’s Frootique on Jan. 4, 2024. Skye Bryden-Blom/Global News

Meanwhile, workers’ advocates say the new minimum wage is a disappointment.

“There’s the sense that the minimum wage isn’t enough to live on. Workers are just fighting to get better jobs, get off of that. Unfortunately, it’s very hard to get ahead,” said Blum.

View image in full screen Halifax Workers’ Action Centre organizer Syd Blum calls Nova Scotia’s minimum wage increase a “slap in the face.” Skye Bryden-Blom/Global News

Christine Saulnier, the Nova Scotia director for the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, echoed that sentiment and said there are “significant gaps” between the living wage and actual wage.

“The gap is huge. The living wage in Halifax is $26.50 an hour. The lowest is just below $23,” she explained.

The Nova Scotia NDP leader, Claudia Chender, says the provincial government should step up and do more.

“We have a minimum wage review committee, but the government is not bound by that committee,” said Chender.

“They advise the government. So the minister could step in tomorrow and say we actually need to peg our formula to the most recent increase.”