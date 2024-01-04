Menu

Crime

RCMP arrest Winnipeg man, continue investigation into several property crimes

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 4:49 pm
An RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
An RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
A man is in custody after officers with the Manitoba RCMP attended an apartment building in Winnipeg.

Police said the 33-year-old was wanted on three warrants. He was located at the building on Dec. 21, 2023, as part of an ongoing investigation.

Officials said that when police arrived, the suspect exited the building. When approached by an officer who is said to have informed him that he was under arrest, the suspect reportedly refused to listen to commands and tried to flee after getting into a vehicle. He was stopped and arrested.

The vehicle was confirmed to have been stolen out of Headingley, according to police.

RCMP said that the man was also charged with several other offences, including the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and failure to comply.

Police said the suspect is a person of interest in ongoing property crime investigations. Further charges could be laid.

Property crime problems
