Ontario ski hill struggling with mild winter

Skiing has been put on hold this winter because of higher than normal temperatures.

“Opening day was December the 16th” says Batawa Ski Hill general manager Brian Diedenhofen “the entire hill was green. There was no snow to be seen”

He’s never seen anything like this.

“This is probably the worst winter I’ve seen in about 35 years in this business. We’ve had slow starts before but as far as I can recall this is the slowest one that I’ve ever seen.”

Global News meteorologist, Anthony Farnell says while he expects some years to be colder than others, this is part of a larger trend.

“You really have to look at the big picture, not just a few years but several decades to see that trend unfolding. I think it is a pretty good assumption to say that we’re going to have more years like this in the future.”

Diedenhofen hopes the temperatures will start dropping soon and that snow is on the way.

“For the skiers out there, be patient, we’re trying our best and we’re hoping to capture a good chunk of the ski season yet, it’s gonna get cold soon, I’m sure of it”

Something Farnell confirms, predicting the weather to trend towards seasonable in the second half of January just in time for ski season to finally start heating up.