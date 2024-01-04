Menu

Share

Crime

RCMP nab two following traffic stop on a Manitoba highway

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 4:24 pm
Virden RCMP detachment.
Virden RCMP detachment.
Two people are facing several charges following a traffic stop on a Manitoba highway.

Officers with the Virden RCMP located a vehicle on Highway 21, in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 3. A traffic stop was conducted after police said the vehicle was travelling under the speed limit.

The driver, a 40-year-old female from the community, was found to have breached her curfew conditions and was arrested. The 35-year-old male passenger had an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

A search of the vehicle, according to police, led to the seizure of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a rifle with ammunition.

The two face drug-related charges, with the driver facing additional firearm charges.

Both were released with a later court date.

