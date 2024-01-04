Mexican woman gets 6 years after meth, cocaine found in luggage at Abbotsford airport

A Mexican national has been sentenced to six years behind bars after customs officials found three kilograms of drugs in her suitcase at Abbotsford International Airport last year.
A news release from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says the kilogram of cocaine and two kilograms of methamphetamine were concealed in a false side of Martha Alvarado-Lopez’s luggage on March 29, 2023.
She was attempting to enter Canada from Puerto Vallarta, a city on Mexico’s Pacific coast.
Lopez was sentenced for importation of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking on Nov. 27.
According to the CBSA, its Pacific Region staff made 6,389 illegal narcotic seizures between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31 last year. Close to 8,000 kilograms of the substances seized were meth, and 239 kilograms were cocaine.
