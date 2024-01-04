Menu

Crime

Mexican woman gets 6 years after meth, cocaine found in luggage at Abbotsford airport

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 3:10 pm
Three kilograms of illicit drugs are seen in the false side of a suitcase at Abbotsford International Airport, seized from a Mexican traveller on March 29, 2023.
Three kilograms of illicit drugs are seen in the false side of a suitcase at Abbotsford International Airport, seized from a Mexican traveller on March 29, 2023. Handout/Canadian Border Services Agency
A Mexican national has been sentenced to six years behind bars after customs officials found three kilograms of drugs in her suitcase at Abbotsford International Airport last year.

A news release from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says the kilogram of cocaine and two kilograms of methamphetamine were concealed in a false side of Martha Alvarado-Lopez’s luggage on March 29, 2023.

She was attempting to enter Canada from Puerto Vallarta, a city on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Martha Alvarado-Lopez was sentenced to six years behind bars on drug-trafficking related charges on Nov. 27, 2023.
Martha Alvarado-Lopez was sentenced to six years behind bars on drug trafficking-related charges on Nov. 27, 2023. Handout/Canadian Border Services Agency

Lopez was sentenced for importation of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking on Nov. 27.

According to the CBSA, its Pacific Region staff made 6,389 illegal narcotic seizures between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31 last year. Close to 8,000 kilograms of the substances seized were meth, and 239 kilograms were cocaine.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

