Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Operation Red Nose brought 2,203 Manitobans home safe over holiday season

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 12:23 pm
An Operation Red Nose vehicle. View image in full screen
An Operation Red Nose vehicle. Jordan Pearn \ Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More than 2,000 Manitobans made it home safely over the holidays thanks to Operation Red Nose.

The program, a free designated driver service that picks people up and drives them home in their own vehicles, is aimed at preventing alcohol and drug-related accidents on the province’s roads.

A total of 2,203 people across ten Manitoba communities received rides over the 2023 holiday season, Operation Red Nose said in a release Thursday, and the annual campaign raised more than $50,000 in donations for local youth organizations.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Operation Red Nose, which is supported by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI), completed its 27th year in the province last month, with the help of 1,700 volunteers across Manitoba.

“MPI has been a proud supporter of Operation Red Nose for more than two decades,” said Satvir Jatana, MPI’s chief customer officer, in a release. “Local host organizations and volunteers across the province work together to offer this reliable and responsible option to keep our roads safe while getting Manitobans home during the holiday season. We look forward to continuing to support ORN in 2024.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Operation Red Nose hoping Winnipeggers make safe choice during holiday season'
Operation Red Nose hoping Winnipeggers make safe choice during holiday season

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices