Operation Red Nose brought 2,203 Manitobans home safe over holiday season

More than 2,000 Manitobans made it home safely over the holidays thanks to Operation Red Nose.

The program, a free designated driver service that picks people up and drives them home in their own vehicles, is aimed at preventing alcohol and drug-related accidents on the province’s roads.

A total of 2,203 people across ten Manitoba communities received rides over the 2023 holiday season, Operation Red Nose said in a release Thursday, and the annual campaign raised more than $50,000 in donations for local youth organizations.

Operation Red Nose, which is supported by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI), completed its 27th year in the province last month, with the help of 1,700 volunteers across Manitoba.

“MPI has been a proud supporter of Operation Red Nose for more than two decades,” said Satvir Jatana, MPI’s chief customer officer, in a release. “Local host organizations and volunteers across the province work together to offer this reliable and responsible option to keep our roads safe while getting Manitobans home during the holiday season. We look forward to continuing to support ORN in 2024.”

